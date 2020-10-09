India known as sponsor of state terrorism, says Pakistan
Web Desk
05:19 PM | 9 Oct, 2020
India known as sponsor of state terrorism, says Pakistan
Share

ISLAMABAD – Foreign Office Spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri said on Friday that India's state terrorism is getting more and more exposed with every passing day and its façade of being the largest democracy stands fully exposed.

Responding to a question in weekly news briefing in Islamabad today (Friday), he said today, India is known as a sponsor of state terrorism.

The Spokesperson said recently, we have seen many international endorsements and acknowledgements of what India has been doing in the region and how India has been imperiling regional peace and security.

He said Pakistan has been consistently sensitizing the world community about the true face of India as a Hindu extremist state.

More From This Category
KPK inaugurates first ever United Church Forum
05:34 PM | 9 Oct, 2020
India known as sponsor of state terrorism, says ...
05:19 PM | 9 Oct, 2020
Every marriage ceremony should conclude within ...
04:54 PM | 9 Oct, 2020
Names of Shehbaz Sharif’s family put on no-fly ...
03:35 PM | 9 Oct, 2020
Pakistan Army fully supports Azerbaijan’s ...
04:14 PM | 9 Oct, 2020
Pakistan's first ever online advertisement system ...
03:16 PM | 9 Oct, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
‘Churails’ is back up on ZEE5 for viewership in Pakistan
05:13 PM | 9 Oct, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr