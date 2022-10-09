Famous 'ketchup scene' from drama serial Habs prompts crazy memes on social media

Apart from providing excellent storylines and acting, the Pakistani drama industry is the newest source of memes on the internet.

Drama serial Habs is the centre of attention on the internet, prompting the craziest memes and making netizens to derive hilariously out-of-cotext meanings.

The famous scene brought along a barrage of memes, each equally rib-tickling. For many of the unversed, the lead roles Ushna Shah and Feroze Khan might be the motivation but it is Janice Tessa and Hamzah Tariq Jamil stealing the show.

The famous scene from Habs is from the drama's latest episode where Zoya, played by Tessa, storms away from the dinner table with her three slices of pizza and no ketchup, after an argument with her in-laws.

At this point, her husband Aamir, played by Jamil, utters the iconic line with teary eyes: “ketchup bhi nahin ley kar gayee woh (she didn’t even take ketchup)”.

Netizens were quick to notice Aamir’s priorities and his attention to detail and this elicited many reactions and set standards for everyone looking for a partner.

Habs scene not just defined the importance of ketchup but also of loyalty in a partner. Twitter is currently contemplating the pros of having a husband who goes above and beyond to care about not just his wife's meals but also her mental peace.

Habs initially aroused netizens' interest with the sizzling on-screen chemistry between Feroze Khan and Ushna Shah.

The Mushaddiq Malik directorial received positive reviews for its relatable and intriguing storyline.