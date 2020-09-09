Noman Ijaz slammed for shamelessly admitting that he's an unfaithful husband

02:06 PM | 9 Sep, 2020
Should stars really speak their mind on social media? Considering actor Nauman Ijaz' recent interview, it appears that some celebrities desperately need to learn to think before they speak.

Nauman Ijaz has set social media ablaze after a video surfaced from his explosive interview with Iffat Omer for her show 'Say It All With Iffat Omer' - where he openly admits cheating on his wife and not being caught because of his excellent acting skills. 

It all started with discussing ‘the secret of a successful marriage.’ As Ijaz shared that he ha been married for about 25 years now, Omar enquired if he ever lost his heart elsewhere, he replied, " I easily fall in love with girls who are beautiful from inside and outside.”

“I am such an intelligent man and actor that my wife never finds out about these things. Husbands of the women I date don’t find out either and the feelings between the women and I are mostly reciprocated,” he continued.

Hearing the jaw-dropping confession from the actor, the host replies: “I need to learn a few things from you I guess.”

In another clip, the 'Dar Si Jati hai Sila' actor also discredited the powerful #MeToo movement because according to him its all about 'deen se doori.' 

The clip has gone viral on all social media platforms and people are disgusted by Ijaz for shamelessly admitting that he's a cheater. Some even criticised Omar for asking ‘improper’ questions.

https://twitter.com/ajeebyaaarr/status/1303179793727401984?s=20    

Have more to add to the story? Comment below and stay tuned for more!

