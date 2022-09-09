Ertugrul star Esra Bilgic looks ethereal in latest snap
Turkish beauty Esra Bilgiç aka Halime Hatun's latest social media post is proof of her beauty, elegance, and fashionista persona.
The Ramo star has surely gained much admiration in Pakistan since the super hit Turkish television series Dirilis: Ertugrul was aired but it's her gorgeous looks that have the undivided attention of her admirers.
A fashionista to the core, Esra's recent pool photos on Instagram has left the internet gushing as she poses for the camera. The gorgeous beauty looked stunning in incredible black outfits.
On the work front, Esra was last seen in the drama serial Kanunsuz Topraklar also featuring co-star Uğur Güneş. The drama premiered on September 29, 2021.
