Indian extremist identified in attack on Pakistani High Commission in London

ISLAMABAD – The extremist who attacked the Pakistani High Commission in London has been identified as an Indian national.

A spokesperson for the Metropolitan Police of Kensington and Chelsea confirmed the identity of the Indian extremist involved in the attack.

The Metropolitan Police spokesperson stated that 41-year-old Ankit Love was charged with criminal damage on Sunday, April 27. They mentioned that Ankit Love, of Indian origin, was born on August 7, 1983. He was remanded in custody and is scheduled to appear before Westminster Magistrates’ Court on April 28.

According to the Metropolitan Police, the charge against Ankit Love relates to an incident around 5:00 PM on Sunday, April 27, when police were called to reports of a man allegedly breaking windows at the Pakistani High Commission on Lowndes Square.