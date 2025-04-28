Cci Approves Termination Of Canal Projects On Indus River

ISLAMABAD – In a meeting of the Council of Common Interests (CCI) chaired by the Prime Minister, approval was granted to terminate the project of extracting canals from the Indus River.

According to reports, the meeting was attended by all four Chief Ministers and other officials.

The government, through consensus, decided to withdraw and officially end the canal project.

Sources said a technical committee will now be formed to develop a future course of action regarding canal construction.

It is worth mentioning that regarding the extraction of canals from the Indus River, the Prime Minister had earlier met with the PPP leadership and announced a CCI meeting for May 2.

However, upon the request of the Sindh government, the Prime Minister convened the CCI meeting today instead of May 2.

Earlier, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had announced that the controversial canal projects would be brought before the Council of Common Interests (CCI), with a meeting scheduled for May 2.

Speaking at a joint press conference with Bilawal Bhutto Zardari after meeting a PPP delegation, the Prime Minister stated that no canals will be constructed without mutual consensus during the CCI session.