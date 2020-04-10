Aquaman star Amber Heard could face 3 years in prison for manipulating evidence

Amber Heard and Johnny Depp are back in the new yet again for their scandalous divorce.

The legal drama surrounding Aquaman star Amber Heard and her ex-husband, Pirates of the Caribbean star Johnny Depp, has taken another turn following shocking accusations against the actress, who claimed that Depp had physically assaulted her during their 18-month-long marriage.

Heard could potentially face three years in prison if she is found guilty of tampering evidence to pin down her ex-husband. This comes after a judge overruled Heard’s plea to dismiss Depp's $50 million defamation case against her. The actor, reportedly, provided nearly 90 surveillance footage evidence supporting his defamation case.

Depp and Heard first met on the sets of ‘The Rum Diary’ in 2009 and began dating in 2012. They later got married in 2015 and soon filed for divorce.

The former couple’s messy divorce battle has been put on hold due to Coronavirus.

Have more to add to the story? Comment below and stay tuned for more!