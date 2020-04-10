CM Sindh's brother-in-law, infected with Covid-19, passes away
Web Desk
08:38 AM | 10 Apr, 2020
CM Sindh's brother-in-law, infected with Covid-19, passes away
KARACHI - Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah’s brother-in-law, died of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) at a local hospital here on Thursday night.

According to media details, 54 year old Mehdi Shah, who was serving as Managing Director Site, with a history of visiting Iran, on his return some three weeks ago had to be immediately hospitalized due to his health condition.

He was on ventilator for quite some and finally succumbed to the infection that has assumed pandemic status almost around the world.

Governor Sindh Imran Ismail has extended his condolences to the family of the departed soul and prayed to Allah to grant them strength to bear this loss.

So far, Pakistan has reported 63 deaths from the novel coronavirus while the total number of cases has mounted up to 4489 while, 572 patients have recovered and 31 are in critical condition across the country.

