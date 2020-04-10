Hackers put data of millions of Pakistani mobile users on dark web for sale, claims tech firm

ISLAMABAD - Rewterz, a pioneer of specialized cybersecurity services in Pakistan, claimed on Friday that it has discovered a data dump of 115 million Pakistani mobile users data that have shown up for sale on the dark web.

The cyber criminal behind this data breach is demanding 300 BTC or $2.1 million USD for the data.

"This indicates that financially motivated threat actors are active in Pakistan and organizations are becoming a victim of these cyber attacks," the company said in its blog.

Rewterz Threat Intelligence team has also analyzed the samples of the data dump that has been released on a popular dark web forum. The stolen data includes users’ personal details, such as full name, complete address, their mobile numbers as well as their NIC number and Tax number.

The cyber criminal offering the data dump for sale is a VIP member of the dark web forum where the ad has been posted. “Database is fresh hacked this week. That data was still being updated as I took the data down. Beautifully organized in a csv with headers for your pleasure.” data sale ad states.