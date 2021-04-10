Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan today - 2021-April-10-Updated 09:30 AM
09:37 AM | 10 Apr, 2021
Share
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on April 10, 2021 (Saturday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:30 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|152.60
|153.40
|Euro
|EUR
|180
|182
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|208.50
|211
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|41.30
|42
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|40.25
|40.75
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|114.50
|116
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|386.50
|388.50
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|119
|121
|China Yuan
|CNY
|23.50
|23.65
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|23.20
|23.50
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|16.55
|16.80
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|2.03
|2.10
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.41
|1.44
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|481.50
|484
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|36.40
|36.75
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|96.25
|96.95
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|17.45
|17.70
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|392.50
|394.50
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|39.70
|40.05
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|113
|115
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|17.80
|18.05
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|159
|159.90
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|4.80
|4.90
- Lahore court extends bail of Jahangir Tareen, son till April 2210:08 AM | 10 Apr, 2021
- Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan today - 2021-April-10-Updated ...09:37 AM | 10 Apr, 2021
- Pakistan records 5,139 new Covid-19 cases, 100 deaths in a day08:43 AM | 10 Apr, 2021
- Voting underway in NA-75 Daska by-elections08:31 AM | 10 Apr, 2021
- Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 10 April 202108:12 AM | 10 Apr, 2021
Pakistani ACCA topper Zara Dar’s latest Instagram post is the motivation we need
07:43 PM | 9 Apr, 2021
- Nora Fatehi teaches belly dance moves to Maniesh Paul (VIDEO)06:00 PM | 9 Apr, 2021
- Shaniera Akram pens down heartfelt note for her daughter, Wasim Akram04:58 PM | 9 Apr, 2021
- Dance video of Resham, Hira Mani at Fawad Chaudhry’s birthday goes ...03:36 PM | 9 Apr, 2021
- Celebrities photoshopped with their younger selves11:41 AM | 9 Apr, 2021
- Ten New IPO Billionaires in 202107:59 PM | 8 Apr, 2021
- Ramadan 2021 – Tips for busy professionals01:52 PM | 7 Apr, 2021
- Ramadan 2021 – Health tips for fasting in the holy month06:11 PM | 6 Apr, 2021