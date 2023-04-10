Prayer leader survives knife attack in New Jersey in another anti-Muslim hate crime incident

TRENTON – A prayer leader was stabbed during Sunday morning prayer service at a mosque in Paterson, New Jersey, sparking widespread condemnation in what is apparently an incident of anti-Muslim hate crime as it occurred during the Holy Month of Ramadan.
Reports in international media suggest that Imam Sayed Elnakib at Omar Mosque was stabbed multiple times but survived the attack and was in stable condition.
The attacker, identified as Serif Zorba, was performing prayers and moved swiftly with a knife and stabbed the prayer leader, 65, with full force. After attacking Imam, Zorba tried to escape but people hold him and later police detained him.
Imam Sayed Elnakib has been stabbed last night during fajr prayer at the Omar Mosque in Paterson, the hatred in this world has gotten out of hand and may allah punish those who have such hatred in their heart. Please keep the Imam in your Dua’s for speedy recovery🤍 pic.twitter.com/zYCdrZWbIZ— Malak🇵🇸 (@MalakIgbara) April 9, 2023
He is charged with first-degree attempted murder among other offenses and is set to present before a court.
At least 200 worshipers were said to be in the mosque at the time of the brutal attack.
Later, Mayor of Paterson Andre Sayegh visited the wounded Imam in the local medical facility and confirmed that Imam suffered a punctured lung but is in great spirits.
He late holds a presser in which he hailed the efforts of congregants who managed to take the attacker down. Mayor also pledged to beef up security at Paterson mosques.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on April 10, 2023 (Monday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|289
|292.05
|Euro
|EUR
|314
|317
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|358
|362
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|78.2
|79
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|77
|77.7
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|193
|195
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|764.95
|772.91
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|212.5
|214.5
|China Yuan
|CNY
|41.8
|42.2
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|42.29
|42.68
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.64
|36.99
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.5
|3.61
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.2
|2.25
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|938.25
|947.25
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|65.26
|65.86
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|181.31
|183.31
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.9
|28.2
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|746.99
|754.99
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.87
|78.57
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|215
|217
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.96
|28.26
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|317.09
|319.59
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.44
|8.59
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 214,800 on Monday.The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs184,160.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,880.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 214,800
|PKR 2,680
|Karachi
|PKR 214,800
|PKR 2,680
|Islamabad
|PKR 214,800
|PKR 2,680
|Peshawar
|PKR 214,800
|PKR 2,680
|Quetta
|PKR 214,800
|PKR 2,680
|Sialkot
|PKR 214,800
|PKR 2,680
|Attock
|PKR 214,800
|PKR 2,680
|Gujranwala
|PKR 214,800
|PKR 2,680
|Jehlum
|PKR 214,800
|PKR 2,680
|Multan
|PKR 214,800
|PKR 2,680
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 214,800
|PKR 2,680
|Gujrat
|PKR 214,800
|PKR 2,680
|Nawabshah
|PKR 214,800
|PKR 2,680
|Chakwal
|PKR 214,800
|PKR 2,680
|Hyderabad
|PKR 214,800
|PKR 2,680
|Nowshehra
|PKR 214,800
|PKR 2,680
|Sargodha
|PKR 214,800
|PKR 2,680
|Faisalabad
|PKR 214,800
|PKR 2,680
|Mirpur
|PKR 214,800
|PKR 2,680
