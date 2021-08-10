Helena Saeed becomes first Pakistani woman to serve as UN Police Commissioner in Sudan
Share
Helena Iqbal Saeed, an additional inspector general of police, has become the first Pakistani woman to be appointed UN Police Commissioner in the Sudanese capital, Khartoum.
On this proud moment for Pakistan, congratulations poured in for Helena after her appointment as top police officer in Khartoum.
Ms. Helena Iqbal Saeed is from Baluchistan and her husband ASP Rizwan Khan Tareen was martyred while fighting militants in 1995 in Haripur, KP.#Police #Commissioner #UN #helenasaeed #Pakistan #Women #Haripur #Inspiring pic.twitter.com/HxiYipceXJ— Pakistan Watcher (@pakistanwatcher) August 10, 2021
Earlier, Helena became the first woman additional inspector general (AIG) of police in Pakistan in April 2019.
She is the first-ever AIG from Quetta and the first to make it to this rank from Pakistan. She is the first to reach flag rank in the history of the Police Service of Pakistan.
Another notable factor here is this that Helena comes from a Christian background. Currently, she is the highest-ranking woman officer of the Police Service of Pakistan.
#HelenaSaeed has registered her name in history books aftr becoming country’s first ever female AIG of Police.Belonging to Christian community, Helena who hails 4m Quetta is the 1st indv to hv been promoted to rank of AIG(BPS-21) from the southwestern Balochistan province. ❤ pic.twitter.com/Gg3IdEGSnM— Nazish Obaid (@NazishMh) April 8, 2019
- Helena Saeed becomes first Pakistani woman to serve as UN Police ...11:58 PM | 10 Aug, 2021
- New York governor resigns over allegations of harassment11:56 PM | 10 Aug, 2021
-
- Ahead of the times: Ushering in a new era of smartphone innovation10:27 PM | 10 Aug, 2021
- 21 Guinness World Records, but not a Rs21 reward from govt — this ...10:03 PM | 10 Aug, 2021
- Bill Gates slips below Mark Zuckerberg in Forbes World's Richest List05:33 PM | 10 Aug, 2021
- Are Sajal Aly and Ahad Raza Mir expecting their first child?04:28 PM | 10 Aug, 2021
- I'd marry Mani even if he already had a wife: Hira Mani04:50 PM | 10 Aug, 2021
- Best action movies of all times08:35 PM | 7 Aug, 2021
- Stars who used apps to find love08:02 PM | 24 Jul, 2021
- World’s most powerful passports in 2021: Where does Pakistan stand?03:35 PM | 7 Jul, 2021
- 16 Pakistani universities among Asia's top 50002:36 PM | 8 Jun, 2021