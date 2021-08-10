Helena Saeed becomes first Pakistani woman to serve as UN Police Commissioner in Sudan
Helena Saeed becomes first Pakistani woman to serve as UN Police Commissioner in Sudan
Helena Iqbal Saeed, an additional inspector general of police, has become the first Pakistani woman to be appointed UN Police Commissioner in the Sudanese capital, Khartoum.

On this proud moment for Pakistan, congratulations poured in for Helena after her appointment as top police officer in Khartoum.

Earlier, Helena became the first woman additional inspector general (AIG) of police in Pakistan in April 2019.

She is the first-ever AIG from Quetta and the first to make it to this rank from Pakistan. She is the first to reach flag rank in the history of the Police Service of Pakistan.

Another notable factor here is this that Helena comes from a Christian background. Currently, she is the highest-ranking woman officer of the Police Service of Pakistan.

