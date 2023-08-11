Mamya Shajaffar sets pulses racing with latest photoshoot

The Pakistani showbiz sensation, Mamya Shajaffar, has masterfully captivated the digital realm – a fact that's simply undeniable! Transitioning from a model to a mesmerizing actress, Mamya not only rocks extravagant couture with an effortless charm but also dazzles with her exceptional acting prowess across numerous blockbuster projects.

Recently, Mamya treated her aficionados to a burst of nostalgia, unveiling snapshots from her Turkish sojourn. Her wardrobe, an embodiment of exotic allure, has left the world spellbound, and the vivacious energy she exudes is absolutely enchanting.

In these frames, the 27-year-old luminary graces the scene in a resplendent honey mustard gown adorned with floral embroideries, grand puffed sleeves, and a daring leg slit and a pop of chunky neon green heels.

"It’s mango season, we save the best ones for the end!

The amount of people stopped me and told me how much they love the dress I was

Wearing @officialfahadhussayn and everyone was sad for it wasn’t a Turkish designer haha love you" she captioned the post.

On the work front, Shajaffar is establishing herself as a promising young actress with impeccable acting in Meesni, Jhok Sarkar, and College Gate.