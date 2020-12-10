Ertugrul star Engin Altan Duzyatan arrives in Pakistan on short visit
Share
LAHORE – Turkish star Engin Altan Duzyatan, who plays the lead role in the famous drama Dirilis - Ertugrul, has arrived in Lahore on a short visit to Pakistan.
Pakistan embassy in Ankara tweeted on Thursday,"#ErtugrulGazi (Diriliş Ertuğrul) lead actor/hero Mr. Engin Altan Düzyatan just landed at Lahore Airport for a short visit to Pakistan at the invitation of a private business company."
#ErtugrulGazi (Diriliş Ertuğrul) lead actor/hero Mr. Engin Altan Düzyatan just landed at Lahore Airport for a short visit to Pakistan at the invitation of a private business company. Join us to welcome him. #PakistanWelcomesErtugrul#VisitPakistan
@eadksk pic.twitter.com/AhnXowXNRc— Pakistan in Turkey (@PakTurkey) December 10, 2020
As per the sources, the 41-year-old Turkish star will sign an agreement with the Lahore-based business group as a brand ambassador.
Pakistani fans are thrilled about the arrival of the Ertugrul star; they are actively greeting the Turkish star on social media #PakistanWelcomesErtugrul. However, he may not be able to meet his fans in wake of Covid-19 resurgence in Pakistan.
Welcome Ertugrul Bey !#ertugrul #PakistanwelcomesErtugrul#visitlahore#ertugrulinPakistan#EnginAltanDuezyatan @eadksk pic.twitter.com/v6a7zGkPsU— Jam Imran Bhela (@BhelaJam) December 10, 2020
Good news for all the Dirilis: Ertugrul fans as the main lead of the historical Turkish series Engin Altan Duzyatan has landed in Pakistan on a short visit. #enginaltandüzyatan#WelcometoPakistan pic.twitter.com/vzDx2ObIIH— Sibghat Ullah(Cimba????) (@ThoraHannsPagly) December 10, 2020
Welcome to Ertugrul ( Altan) in Pakistan ❤#WelcomeAltan pic.twitter.com/QBbdPRSv2J— Abdul Haq Mengal (@abdulhaqmengal7) December 10, 2020
@eadksk welcome in #Pakistan. hope your visit make beautiful memories for you & you fully enjoy it. our heartiest greetings for you. you & your whole team fantastically did the ertugrul serial.@eadkski, @esbilgictr, & your team.#PakistanWelcomesErtugrul #ErtuğrulGazi pic.twitter.com/vBDQF4JT3m— zoi saleem jatt (@JattZoi) December 10, 2020
The fame of Engin Altan Duzyatan rose in Pakistan after the drama series Dirilis: Ertugrul started airing in Urdu. It has passed 10 million subscribers on its Urdu YouTube channel, and has around 15 million subscribers globally across all languages, with over three billion views in total.
Ertugrul tops Google searches of 2020 in Pakistan 08:45 PM | 9 Dec, 2020
Historical Turkish drama series Dirilis (Resurrection) Ertugrul started airing in Pakistan in April 2020 and soon ...
-
- Couple sparks outrage after having sex in hotel window amid religious ...01:53 PM | 10 Dec, 2020
- Female journalist Malala Maiwand shot dead in Afghanistan’s ...01:08 PM | 10 Dec, 2020
- Reham Khan tenders unconditional apology to Aneel Mussarat over ...12:31 PM | 10 Dec, 2020
- CTD foil India-backed terror plot to bomb Civil Secretariat in Lahore11:30 AM | 10 Dec, 2020
- Newlywed Sana Khan delights fans with latest honeymoon pictures10:49 AM | 10 Dec, 2020
- PM Imran shares photos of GB again – with proper credit to ...09:19 PM | 9 Dec, 2020
- Ertugrul tops Google searches of 2020 in Pakistan08:45 PM | 9 Dec, 2020
- Essential oils that can make you look young06:41 PM | 7 Dec, 2020
- Three games run better on Xbox Series X compared to PS509:56 AM | 26 Nov, 2020
- Celebs turning 60 in 202007:48 PM | 24 Nov, 2020
- 10 Richest Actresses of All Time09:20 PM | 23 Nov, 2020