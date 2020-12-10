Ertugrul star Engin Altan Duzyatan arrives in Pakistan on short visit

LAHORE – Turkish star Engin Altan Duzyatan, who plays the lead role in the famous drama Dirilis - Ertugrul, has arrived in Lahore on a short visit to Pakistan.

Pakistan embassy in Ankara tweeted on Thursday,"#ErtugrulGazi (Diriliş Ertuğrul) lead actor/hero Mr. Engin Altan Düzyatan just landed at Lahore Airport for a short visit to Pakistan at the invitation of a private business company."

#ErtugrulGazi (Diriliş Ertuğrul) lead actor/hero Mr. Engin Altan Düzyatan just landed at Lahore Airport for a short visit to Pakistan at the invitation of a private business company. Join us to welcome him. #PakistanWelcomesErtugrul#VisitPakistan @eadksk pic.twitter.com/AhnXowXNRc — Pakistan in Turkey (@PakTurkey) December 10, 2020

As per the sources, the 41-year-old Turkish star will sign an agreement with the Lahore-based business group as a brand ambassador.

Pakistani fans are thrilled about the arrival of the Ertugrul star; they are actively greeting the Turkish star on social media #PakistanWelcomesErtugrul. However, he may not be able to meet his fans in wake of Covid-19 resurgence in Pakistan.

Good news for all the Dirilis: Ertugrul fans as the main lead of the historical Turkish series Engin Altan Duzyatan has landed in Pakistan on a short visit. #enginaltandüzyatan#WelcometoPakistan pic.twitter.com/vzDx2ObIIH — Sibghat Ullah(Cimba????) (@ThoraHannsPagly) December 10, 2020

Welcome to Ertugrul ( Altan) in Pakistan ❤#WelcomeAltan pic.twitter.com/QBbdPRSv2J — Abdul Haq Mengal (@abdulhaqmengal7) December 10, 2020

@eadksk welcome in #Pakistan. hope your visit make beautiful memories for you & you fully enjoy it. our heartiest greetings for you. you & your whole team fantastically did the ertugrul serial.@eadkski, @esbilgictr, & your team.#PakistanWelcomesErtugrul #ErtuğrulGazi pic.twitter.com/vBDQF4JT3m — zoi saleem jatt (@JattZoi) December 10, 2020

The fame of Engin Altan Duzyatan rose in Pakistan after the drama series Dirilis: Ertugrul started airing in Urdu. It has passed 10 million subscribers on its Urdu YouTube channel, and has around 15 million subscribers globally across all languages, with over three billion views in total.