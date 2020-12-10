Ertugrul star Engin Altan Duzyatan arrives in Pakistan on short visit
02:33 PM | 10 Dec, 2020
Ertugrul star Engin Altan Duzyatan arrives in Pakistan on short visit
LAHORE – Turkish star Engin Altan Duzyatan, who plays the lead role in the famous drama Dirilis - Ertugrul, has arrived in Lahore on a short visit to Pakistan.

Pakistan embassy in Ankara tweeted on Thursday,"#ErtugrulGazi (Diriliş Ertuğrul) lead actor/hero Mr. Engin Altan Düzyatan just landed at Lahore Airport for a short visit to Pakistan at the invitation of a private business company."

As per the sources, the 41-year-old Turkish star will sign an agreement with the Lahore-based business group as a brand ambassador.

Pakistani fans are thrilled about the arrival of the Ertugrul star; they are actively greeting the Turkish star on social media #PakistanWelcomesErtugrul. However, he may not be able to meet his fans in wake of Covid-19 resurgence in Pakistan.

The fame of Engin Altan Duzyatan rose in Pakistan after the drama series Dirilis: Ertugrul started airing in Urdu. It has passed 10 million subscribers on its Urdu YouTube channel, and has around 15 million subscribers globally across all languages, with over three billion views in total.

