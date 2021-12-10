Lollywood diva Ayeza Khan looks ethereal in latest snaps

Lollywood diva Ayeza Khan witnessed a dramatic surge in her popularity with blockbuster Meray Paas Tum Ho and there was no turning back for the queen of hearts who also happens to be the most followed Pakistani star on Instagram.

Gaining much admiration and appreciation, the Thora Sa Haq actor is drop-dead-gorgeous on screen and off with an enthralling Instagram feed that keeps the fans hooked.

This time around, Ayeza won the hearts of her massive fan following as she dressed up and flaunted a soft dewy makeup look which left the fans mesmerized.

Contrary to heavy glam looks, Khan's fresh morning selfie was a sight for sore eyes and fans showered her with compliments in the comment section.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ayeza Khan (@ayezakhan.ak)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ayeza Khan (@ayezakhan.ak)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ayeza Khan (@ayezakhan.ak)

On the work front, the drama serial Laapata was loved by the drama buffs and Ayeza Khan had been lauded for her spectacular portrayal of Geeti.