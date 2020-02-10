PM Imran calls key meeting of spokespersons today

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan has called a meeting of the government and party spokespersons today to review the current political and economic situation in the country.

Media reports say the meeting would consider the recommendations to provide immediate relief to the inflation-hit people. The economic team would also apprise the meeting about current financial figures, inflation and other challenges.

The meeting which is going to be held a day before the federal cabinet huddle will also discuss the possible steps for tackling inflation and increasing prices of basic food commodities.

Relations with coalition parties will also be reviewed amid constraint relations with Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q).

The officials will also hold consultations over the party’s stance regarding the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leader Maryam Nawaz’s plea seeking to travel abroad to meet her ailing father Nawaz Sharif.