PSL anthem Groove Mera tops YouTube trends
The official anthem for the sixth edition of Pakistan Super League(PSL), Groove Mera is topping the YouTube trends in Pakistan.
Featuring Aima Baig, Naseebo Lal, and Young Stunners has broken all the records of the previous anthems by becoming a top trend on YouTube since its release. Though it isn't as hard to listen to, but it isn’t a hit either.
Despite the star-studded collaboration failing to impress the fans, the anthem has amassed nearly 4.5 million.
The music video features national team captain Babar Azam, Islamabad United captain Shadab Khan, Quetta’s Sarfraz Ahmed, Lahore Qalandars ‘Shaheen Shah Afridi, Multan Sultans’ Shaan Masood, and Peshawar Zalmi’s Wahab Riaz.
Highlighting the current situation of the pandemic, the video reflects on empty stadiums yet true cricket fans glued to their television screens from the comfort of their homes.
PSL 6 will start from 20th February and the matches will be played in Karachi and Lahore. Pakistan Cricket Board has allowed the entry of 20 percent of spectators during PSL matches.
