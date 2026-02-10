Alina Amir Video Leak: TikToker lodges FIR after falling victim to Deepfake MMS

ISLAMABAD – TikToker Alina Amir has officially registered an FIR against those who created and spread her fake, AI-generated video, sending a strong warning that she will not spare anyone involved.

She took the legal action around two weeks after her highly controversial video went viral on social media. It was later revealed that the clip was created using AI, where Alina’s face was digitally placed on another girl’s body and maliciously circulated to damage her reputation.

Initially choosing silence, Alina revealed that she had been quietly observing everything for nearly a week. However, when hundreds of posts began surfacing on social media claiming that “Alina Aamir’s video has been leaked,” she decided it was time to respond, and respond forcefully.

TikToker #AlinaAmir has registered an FIR against those involved in creating her AI-generated deepfake video – She thanked CM @MaryamNSharif, @hinaparvezbutt and NCCIA for taking prompt action pic.twitter.com/tf5QWAeUWB — Showbiz & News (@ShowbizAndNewz) February 9, 2026

In her latest video message shared online, Alina made it clear that she would not stay silent and would raise her voice for herself, just as she had promised earlier. She also shared a screenshot of the FIR, confirming that a formal case has now been registered in connection with her deepfake video.

Alina Aamir said FIR includes all individuals involved, not only those who created the fake video using AI, but also those who shared it, reposted it, or circulated it from their social media accounts. She declared that all such people would be made an example.

Expressing gratitude, Alina thanked Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, Provincial Minister Hina Parvez Butt, and the NCCIA, acknowledging their support and assistance throughout the ordeal. She stressed that she is now speaking up not just for herself, but for all girls who become victims of such videos and remain silent out of fear. Alina stated that if a person is truthful, no one has the power to harass them or silence their voice.

TikToker further revealed that she could have stayed quiet, as such controversies usually fade away within 8 to 10 days, but she deliberately chose not to — to ensure that no other girl has to go through the same ordeal in the future. “I will forgive no one,” Alina declared, vowing to take every offender to justice. Thanking Allah, she said she was blessed with the strength to raise her voice and urged all girls to stand up for themselves and speak out against injustice.