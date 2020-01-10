Canadian solo traveller Rosie Gabrielle converts to Islam
Gabrielle credited her trip to Pakistan for showing her the way to Islam.
Share
LAHORE - Travel blogger Rosie Gabrielle, who visited Pakistan in December and went to many areas of the country, announced she had converted to Islam on Thursday (yesterday).
The solo traveller, who has toured various Muslim countries around the world on a bike, shared her experiences that brought her close to Islam.
“This last year was one of the hardest in my life, and all life’s challenges have led me to this point here and now. From a young child, I’ve always had a unique connection with the creation and special relationship to God. My path was far from easy and I carried a lot of anger in my heart from a lifetime of pain, always begging God, why me? Until ultimately coming to the conclusion that all is meant to be, and even my suffering is a gift,” she wrote in the caption of her photo in which she can be seen holding a copy of the Holy Quran.
View this post on Instagram
Unfortunately Islam is one of the most misinterpreted and criticized religions world wide. And like all religions, there are many interpretations. But, the core of it, the true meaning of Islam, is PEACE, LOVE & ONENESS. It's not a religion, but a way of life. The life of humanity, humility and Love. . For me, I was already technically a "Muslim". My Shahada was basically a re-dedication of my life to the path of Oneness, connection and Peace through the devotion of God.
Gabrielle said she renounced her religion four years ago as she “never resonated with what I was brought up with”. The traveller said she went down a path of self-discovery after which her curiosity and connection only grew stronger.
View this post on Instagram
2019 what a year it’s been! Probably the most challenging year of my life in all aspects. Although I say this every year, I think this year takes the cake. . The biggest lesson I learnt this past year, is that “Everything happens for a reason”. And even though this has been my motto for some time, it has now become a deep seeded knowing and appreciation. To the point that no matter what happens, I am grateful to the core. Because everything is here to teach me and help me grow. EVERYTHING. . This year I made the intention to become the best version of myself. And before one can attain this goal they must peel off everything that does not serve them. This process is beautiful, yet excruciating. Because in order to let go, you must first witness and experience ALL of the pain you hold on to. So this is what my 2019 looked like. Death. A metaphorical death of course, but a passing none the less. Where I was challenged and pushed to my ultimate limits, physically, emotionally and spiritually. So that I may witness first hand exactly what I need to let go of as my ego slowly died off. . I was ripped in two left broken and raw, for all my demons to be exposed and made new. And for that, I‘m eternally grateful. . “Break my heart for what breaks yours” is the quote I have permanently marked on my left forearm. Most people think it’s a reference to romance, but it’s not. It actually refers to God’s heart. For God see’s everything in this world, everything people go through. He see’s their heart, their hurts, the struggle, their pain. So it says, let me see everything that God sees, so that I may have compassion and be a gifted healer I’m called to be. It’s a huge commitment to make this kind of declaration and plead for this burden, but it’s what my soul longed for, it’s who I’m meant to be. . So I humbly give thanks for each and every experience this last year, good and bad, as I gently merge into my cocoon to reflect and process it all. Emerging gracefully into 2020 spreading my wings and soaring to the next level. . Here’s to life in all its glorious beauty. Wishing you all a very blessed New Year💗🙏 . . 📸 tripod & remote . 👗 @beautyandthebanditdesigns
“Now no longer dictated by fear, I was able to fully explore this righteous path,” she wrote.
Describing her strong urge to be free, Gabrielle stated, “As time passed, the more I experienced, the more I witnessed the true nature and calling for my life. I wanted to be free. Free of the pain and shackles that was hell. Liberation from the anger, hurt and misalignment. I wanted peace in my heart, forgiveness and the most profound connection with all. And thus started my journey”.
