Canadian solo traveller Rosie Gabrielle converts to Islam

LAHORE - Travel blogger Rosie Gabrielle, who visited Pakistan in December and went to many areas of the country, announced she had converted to Islam on Thursday (yesterday).

The solo traveller, who has toured various Muslim countries around the world on a bike, shared her experiences that brought her close to Islam.

“This last year was one of the hardest in my life, and all life’s challenges have led me to this point here and now. From a young child, I’ve always had a unique connection with the creation and special relationship to God. My path was far from easy and I carried a lot of anger in my heart from a lifetime of pain, always begging God, why me? Until ultimately coming to the conclusion that all is meant to be, and even my suffering is a gift,” she wrote in the caption of her photo in which she can be seen holding a copy of the Holy Quran.

Gabrielle said she renounced her religion four years ago as she “never resonated with what I was brought up with”. The traveller said she went down a path of self-discovery after which her curiosity and connection only grew stronger.

“Now no longer dictated by fear, I was able to fully explore this righteous path,” she wrote.

Describing her strong urge to be free, Gabrielle stated, “As time passed, the more I experienced, the more I witnessed the true nature and calling for my life. I wanted to be free. Free of the pain and shackles that was hell. Liberation from the anger, hurt and misalignment. I wanted peace in my heart, forgiveness and the most profound connection with all. And thus started my journey”.

