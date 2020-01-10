Rabi Pirzada is holding a calligraphy exhibition
LAHORE - Pakistani TV star Rabi Pirzada is all set to make a comeback, but this time with a calligraphy exhibition.
Earlier in November 2019, Pirzada had announced to leave showbiz, after leaked video controversy this time took to Instagram announcing that she will be hosting a calligraphy exhibition to support the poor.
She shared a video clip showing her drawing something having audio of her reciting a Hamd, and captioned her post saying, “Allah knows what is good for us. Rabi’s calligraphy exhibition is happening soon to support poor”.
The former star has kept herself busy in the study of the Holy Quran and has been sharing about taking lessons. Rabi Pirzada kicked start 2020 with a resolution saying for this year she aims at learning and teaching lessons of the Holy Quran.
Rabi Pirzada posts video of herself reciting the ... 02:19 PM | 7 Jan, 2020
LAHORE - Rabi Pirzada recently started reading the Holy Quran with translation and wants everyone else to as ...
“I started reading and understanding the Quran but not alone. I want all of you to be with me, let’s spread the words of Allah. May we all get HIDAYAT”, she wrote on Instagram.
Stay tuned to Daily Pakistan Global for more news and updates.
