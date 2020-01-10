Rabi Pirzada is holding a calligraphy exhibition

LAHORE - Pakistani TV star Rabi Pirzada is all set to make a comeback, but this time with a calligraphy exhibition.

Earlier in November 2019, Pirzada had announced to leave showbiz, after leaked video controversy this time took to Instagram announcing that she will be hosting a calligraphy exhibition to support the poor.

She shared a video clip showing her drawing something having audio of her reciting a Hamd, and captioned her post saying, “Allah knows what is good for us. Rabi’s calligraphy exhibition is happening soon to support poor‬”.

The former star has kept herself busy in the study of the Holy Quran and has been sharing about taking lessons. Rabi Pirzada kicked start 2020 with a resolution saying for this year she aims at learning and teaching lessons of the Holy Quran.

“I started reading and understanding the Quran but not alone. I want all of you to be with me, let’s spread the words of Allah. May we all get HIDAYAT”, she wrote on Instagram.

