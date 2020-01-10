Indian SC terms govt's restrictive orders in Occupied Kashmir as abuse of power
NEW DELHI - Indian Supreme Court (SC) has asked the BJP government to review its actions in Occupied Kashmir within seven days terming them as ‘unjustifiable’.
While pronouncing its verdict on Friday on pleas filed against restrictions in the held -territory, the Indian top court termed Indian government's restrictive orders in Occupied Kashmir as abuse of power.
The Court ordered for immediate restoration of internet for essential services like health and education and said that right to internet access is a fundamental right under the Constitution and its suspension is unconstitutional.
The court also asked the government to publish all orders on Internet suspension and travel restrictions to enable legal challenges.
The Indian SC announced its verdict on the petitions filed by Congress leader, Ghulam Nabi Azad, Anuradha Bhasin, Executive Editor of Kashmir Times and others against blockades and restrictions imposed in occupied Kashmir following abrogation of Article 370 of the constitution since August 5 last year.
