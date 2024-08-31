Cyclone 'ASNA' diverts from Pakistan Coast; Karachi braces for heavy rains today

KARACHI – Pakistan Meteorological Department said Cyclone 'ASNA' is moving away westwards away from the Sindh coast, but parts of the coastal region will witness heavy rains today.

The deep depression that started over Rann of Kutch coast is currently located 170km south of Karachi and 88km south of Thatta district.

Cyclone 'ASNA' Alert

In its latest advisory, PMD said deep expected to continue moving west/northwestward.

As a result, widespread rain and thunderstorms are likely, with heavy to very heavy rainfall expected in Karachi division, Tharparkar, Badin, Thatta, Sajawal, Hyderabad, T.M Khan, T.A Yar, Matiari, Umerkot, Mirpurkhas, Sanghar, Jamshoro, Dadu, and Shaheed Benazirabad districts until August 31st.

On Sturday, heavy rains may lead to flooding in low-lying areas of Sindh, Balochistan, and southern Punjab, Met Office said.

It also warned of possibility of flash flooding in hill torrents of Dera Ghazi Khan and local streams in Karachi, Hyderabad, Dadu, Kalat, Khuzdar, Jaffarabad, Sibbi, Naseerabad, Barkhan, Loralai, Awaran, Panjgur, Washuk, Mastung, and Lasbella.