Pakistani forces take down 12 Khwarij in Tirah Valley operation: ISPR

RAWALPINDI – At least 12 militants have been killed during ongoing intelligence-based operations in Tirah Valley of Khyber district on August 28 and 29, ISPR said.
In a statement, Inter-Services Public Relations said such extensive operations have been active in the area since August 20, targeting militants.
Security forces successfully engaged Khwarij positions, leading to intense firefights, after which 12 members of Fitna-Al-Khwarij were eliminated.
Army's media wing said the operations weakened Fitna-Al-Khwarij and its affiliates, with a total of 37 terrorists killed and 14 others seriously injured so far.
The military emphasised that these operations will persist until peace is fully restored in the region and all Khwarij elements are eradicated.
After the operation, top civil leaders including President Asif Ali Zardari and Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi commended security forces for their successful operation in Tirah Valley, highlighting nation's unity with military in the fight against terrorism.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal and Dirham on August 31, 2024 in open market.
On the last day of the month, US dollar was quoted at 278.65 for buying and 279.9 for selling. Euro's buying rate is 309.4 and the selling rate is 312.
British Pound rate is 365.5 for buying, and 369 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 75.60 and Saudi Riyal hovered at 73.80.
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|278.65
|279.9
|Euro
|EUR
|309.4
|312
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|365.2
|369
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.60
|76.25
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.80
|74.45
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|186.5
|189.13
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|732.6
|740.6
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|202.65
|207
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.25
|38.65
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.03
|40.43
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.68
|36.03
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.45
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.98
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|903.45
|908.53
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.25
|60.25
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.34
|171.34
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.14
|26.44
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.13
|727.21
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.44
|77.14
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|201.75
|203.75
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.15
|26.45
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|324
|328.94
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.57
|7.72
