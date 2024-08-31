Pakistani forces take down 12 Khwarij in Tirah Valley operation: ISPR

RAWALPINDI – At least 12 militants have been killed during ongoing intelligence-based operations in Tirah Valley of Khyber district on August 28 and 29, ISPR said.

In a statement, Inter-Services Public Relations said such extensive operations have been active in the area since August 20, targeting militants.

Security forces successfully engaged Khwarij positions, leading to intense firefights, after which 12 members of Fitna-Al-Khwarij were eliminated.

Army's media wing said the operations weakened Fitna-Al-Khwarij and its affiliates, with a total of 37 terrorists killed and 14 others seriously injured so far.

The military emphasised that these operations will persist until peace is fully restored in the region and all Khwarij elements are eradicated.

After the operation, top civil leaders including President Asif Ali Zardari and Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi commended security forces for their successful operation in Tirah Valley, highlighting nation's unity with military in the fight against terrorism.