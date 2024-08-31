Search

Pakistan

£190 million corruption case: Contempt petition filed against NAB Chairman Lt Gen (r) Nazir Ahmed

Web Desk
09:40 AM | 31 Aug, 2024
£190 million corruption case: Contempt petition filed against NAB Chairman Lt Gen (r) Nazir Ahmed
Source: File Photo

ISLAMABAD – A contempt of court petition has been filed against Chairman of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Lieutenant General (retired) Ahmed Nazir Butt, in the accountability court.

The petition filed by Imran Khan's wife Bushra Bibi alleged that the chief of country's anti-graft watchdog failed to respond to a court order regarding the £190 million case.

The court previously instructed NAB officials to close the case and submit a response, but this order remains unfulfilled.

The accountability court Judge Nasir Javed Rana conducted hearings on Friday regarding the post-arrest bail petitions. In £190 million reference, the court was unable to complete the cross-examination of the final witness, an investigation officer, prompting the continuation of questioning in the next hearing.

Bushra Bibi's lawyer, Salman Safdar, filed a contempt of court petition against the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) for failing to respond to a request for acquittal despite multiple court orders.

The petition said NAB has not complied with court's instructions over the past eight hearings. The court postponed hearing for initial arguments on this matter for September 4.

Lt Gen (retd) Nazir Ahmed appointed new NAB chairman

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Pakistan

09:40 AM | 31 Aug, 2024

£190 million corruption case: Contempt petition filed against NAB ...

09:14 AM | 31 Aug, 2024

Pakistani forces take down 12 Khwarij in Tirah Valley operation: ISPR

08:42 AM | 31 Aug, 2024

Cyclone 'ASNA' diverts from Pakistan Coast; Karachi braces for heavy ...

11:41 PM | 30 Aug, 2024

Pakistan begins VPN registration weeks after disrupting internet ...

10:15 PM | 30 Aug, 2024

Pakistan urges OIC member states at Cameroon session to secure ...

09:37 PM | 30 Aug, 2024

Heavy flooding leaves hundreds of tourists stranded in Kumrat Valley

Pakistan

05:32 PM | 28 Aug, 2024

Karsaz accident: Suspect Natasha Danish tests 'positive' for drug use

09:28 PM | 28 Aug, 2024

Public holiday declared on August 29

01:14 PM | 28 Aug, 2024

HumQadam App launched at Kinnaird College for gender-based violence ...

10:29 AM | 28 Aug, 2024

Himmat Card launched in Punjab; Check eligibility and online ...

11:02 AM | 29 Aug, 2024

Earthquake shakes Islamabad, Lahore, Peshawar and parts of Pakistan

12:48 PM | 29 Aug, 2024

Chief Minister Internship Program launched with Rs25,000 stipend; ...

Advertisement

Latest

09:40 AM | 31 Aug, 2024

£190 million corruption case: Contempt petition filed against NAB Chairman Lt Gen (r) Nazir Ahmed

Gold & Silver

01:22 PM | 29 Aug, 2024

Gold rates in Pakistan dropped by Rs2,200 despite global surge

Forex

Today Currency Rates in Pakistan - Rupee to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, Riyal - 31 August 2024

Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal and Dirham on August 31, 2024 in open market.

USD to PKR Rate Today

On the last day of the month, US dollar was quoted at 278.65 for buying and 279.9 for selling. Euro's buying rate is 309.4 and the selling rate is 312.

British Pound rate is 365.5 for buying, and 369 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 75.60 and Saudi Riyal hovered at 73.80.

Currency Rates Today

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 278.65  279.9 
Euro EUR 309.4  312
UK Pound Sterling GBP 365.2 369 
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.60  76.25
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.80 74.45
Australian Dollar AUD 186.5 189.13
Bahrain Dinar BHD 732.6 740.6
Canadian Dollar CAD 202.65 207
China Yuan CNY 38.25 38.65
Danish Krone DKK 40.03 40.43
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.68 36.03
Indian Rupee INR 3.34 3.45
Japanese Yen JPY 1.98 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 903.45 908.53
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.25 60.25
New Zealand Dollar NZD 169.34 171.34
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.14 26.44
Omani Riyal OMR 723.13 727.21
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.44 77.14
Singapore Dollar SGD 201.75 203.75
Swedish Korona SEK 26.15 26.45
Swiss Franc CHF 324 328.94
Thai Bhat THB 7.57 7.72

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan's 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi ...

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: