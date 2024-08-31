£190 million corruption case: Contempt petition filed against NAB Chairman Lt Gen (r) Nazir Ahmed

ISLAMABAD – A contempt of court petition has been filed against Chairman of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Lieutenant General (retired) Ahmed Nazir Butt, in the accountability court.

The petition filed by Imran Khan's wife Bushra Bibi alleged that the chief of country's anti-graft watchdog failed to respond to a court order regarding the £190 million case.

The court previously instructed NAB officials to close the case and submit a response, but this order remains unfulfilled.

The accountability court Judge Nasir Javed Rana conducted hearings on Friday regarding the post-arrest bail petitions. In £190 million reference, the court was unable to complete the cross-examination of the final witness, an investigation officer, prompting the continuation of questioning in the next hearing.

Bushra Bibi's lawyer, Salman Safdar, filed a contempt of court petition against the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) for failing to respond to a request for acquittal despite multiple court orders.

The petition said NAB has not complied with court's instructions over the past eight hearings. The court postponed hearing for initial arguments on this matter for September 4.