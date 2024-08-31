£190 million corruption case: Contempt petition filed against NAB Chairman Lt Gen (r) Nazir Ahmed

ISLAMABAD – A contempt of court petition has been filed against Chairman of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Lieutenant General (retired) Ahmed Nazir Butt, in the accountability court.
The petition filed by Imran Khan's wife Bushra Bibi alleged that the chief of country's anti-graft watchdog failed to respond to a court order regarding the £190 million case.
The court previously instructed NAB officials to close the case and submit a response, but this order remains unfulfilled.
The accountability court Judge Nasir Javed Rana conducted hearings on Friday regarding the post-arrest bail petitions. In £190 million reference, the court was unable to complete the cross-examination of the final witness, an investigation officer, prompting the continuation of questioning in the next hearing.
Bushra Bibi's lawyer, Salman Safdar, filed a contempt of court petition against the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) for failing to respond to a request for acquittal despite multiple court orders.
The petition said NAB has not complied with court's instructions over the past eight hearings. The court postponed hearing for initial arguments on this matter for September 4.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal and Dirham on August 31, 2024 in open market.
On the last day of the month, US dollar was quoted at 278.65 for buying and 279.9 for selling. Euro's buying rate is 309.4 and the selling rate is 312.
British Pound rate is 365.5 for buying, and 369 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 75.60 and Saudi Riyal hovered at 73.80.
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|278.65
|279.9
|Euro
|EUR
|309.4
|312
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|365.2
|369
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.60
|76.25
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.80
|74.45
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|186.5
|189.13
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|732.6
|740.6
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|202.65
|207
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.25
|38.65
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.03
|40.43
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.68
|36.03
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.45
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.98
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|903.45
|908.53
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.25
|60.25
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.34
|171.34
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.14
|26.44
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.13
|727.21
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.44
|77.14
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|201.75
|203.75
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.15
|26.45
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|324
|328.94
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.57
|7.72
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.