PM Shehbaz, Gen Asim vow to thawrt attempts to destabilise Balochistan

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir have reaffirmed their commitment to safeguarding Balochistan’s peace and development, vowing to thwart any attempts by hostile forces to destabilize the region.

The Apex Committee of the National Action Plan held a meeting in Quetta on Thursday, chaired by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. The meeting was attended by Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Muhammad Ishaq Dar, COAS General Asim Munir, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, the Commander of Balochistan Corps, and senior civil, police, intelligence, and military officials.

At the outset, participants offered prayers for the victims of recent terrorist attacks in Balochistan and expressed solidarity with their families. The bravery and swift response of the security forces, which prevented further casualties, were also praised.

In his address, Prime Minister Sharif commended the sacrifices and resilience of the people of Balochistan. He emphasized that Pakistan’s enemies are attempting to sow unrest in Balochistan, but these efforts will be crushed with full force and national unity.

"The recent terrorist incidents have deeply saddened the nation, and there will be no leniency for terrorists who spill innocent blood," Sharif declared.

He stressed that every possible measure would be taken to ensure the development and prosperity of Balochistan. The committee strongly condemned the recent terrorist attacks and resolved to intensify ongoing efforts against terrorism in the province.

It was decided to further enhance intelligence sharing among security forces and law enforcement agencies. Additionally, there was an agreement to strengthen the capacity of the Counter-Terrorism Department, police, Levies, and other relevant bodies.

Sharif and General Munir reiterated their stance that no external forces would be allowed to disrupt the peace and progress of Balochistan.

The committee also resolved to bring the planners, instigators, facilitators, and perpetrators of terrorist attacks to justice and ensure the safety and security of citizens at all costs. The prime minister distributed compensation cheques to the families of those killed in recent terrorist incidents, assuring them of the state’s full support and protection.

In his remarks after the Apex Committee meeting, the prime minister emphasized the importance of collective efforts to maintain peace in Balochistan. "We will eradicate terrorism from the country at all costs, and there will be no leniency towards terrorists," he stated.

"There will be no leniency towards enemies of the state. While negotiations are necessary with those who respect Pakistan’s flag and Constitution, no dialogue can occur with the enemies of the country."

Sharif also highlighted the need to appoint capable and committed officers in Balochistan, noting that security concerns had previously deterred some officers from serving in the province.

He outlined a new policy where officers from the 48th Common Training Programme will be assigned to Balochistan for one year, followed by officers from the 49th batch for a year and a half.

Officers posted in Balochistan will receive special incentives, including four air tickets for their families every three months and three additional points in their performance reviews.