PSL 5 tickets to on sale from January 20

LAHORE - The tickets sale for the upcoming Pakistan Super League (PSL) will start from January 20. According to the proposed plan, the price of the tickets is likely to range from Rs500 to Rs3000.

However, tickets for the day matches will be around Rs200 to Rs300 less as compared to the matches in the night.

The PSL 5 is scheduled to be played from February 20 to March 22. This is the first time in the league's history where all matches will be played on home soil. Karachi, Lahore, Rawalpindi and Multan are scheduled to host the event.