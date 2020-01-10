PSL 5 tickets to on sale from January 20
06:06 PM | 10 Jan, 2020
Share
LAHORE - The tickets sale for the upcoming Pakistan Super League (PSL) will start from January 20. According to the proposed plan, the price of the tickets is likely to range from Rs500 to Rs3000.
However, tickets for the day matches will be around Rs200 to Rs300 less as compared to the matches in the night.
The PSL 5 is scheduled to be played from February 20 to March 22. This is the first time in the league's history where all matches will be played on home soil. Karachi, Lahore, Rawalpindi and Multan are scheduled to host the event.
- US rejects request by Iraq to start talks on pulling out its 5,200 ...01:34 PM | 11 Jan, 2020
- PM Imran seeks immediate report on Quetta terrorist attack11:39 AM | 11 Jan, 2020
- FM Qureshi expresses sorrow over death of Sultan of Oman, Qaboos bin ...10:27 AM | 11 Jan, 2020
- Iran admits its air defence system ‘mistakenly and unintentionally' ...09:35 AM | 11 Jan, 2020
- No new polio related travel restriction imposed on Pakistan, says Dr ...08:42 AM | 11 Jan, 2020
Delicious eateries to look forward to at Karachi Eat 2020
09:30 PM | 10 Jan, 2020
- London’s Madame Tussauds removes Harry and Meghan waxworks from ...02:44 PM | 10 Jan, 2020
- Rabi Pirzada is holding a calligraphy exhibition01:30 PM | 10 Jan, 2020
- Canadian solo traveller Rosie Gabrielle converts to Islam12:17 PM | 10 Jan, 2020
- OGRA recommends hike in petroleum prices for January 202006:54 PM | 30 Dec, 2019
- Pakistan asks UNMOGIP to brief UNSC on Kashmir situation07:21 PM | 29 Dec, 2019
- 2020 will be year of development, prosperity: Firdous04:01 PM | 28 Dec, 2019
- Zameen.com launches new Plot Finder tool to facilitate online plot ...07:25 PM | 22 Nov, 2019