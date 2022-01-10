Tiger Shroff has the perfect birthday wish for his ‘inspiration’ Hrithik Roshan
Web Desk
06:01 PM | 10 Jan, 2022
Tiger Shroff has the perfect birthday wish for his ‘inspiration’ Hrithik Roshan
Share

Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff has the sweetest birthday wish for superstar Hrithik Roshan who is celebrating his 48th birthday.

Turning to Instagram, the Heropanti actor gushed over the Bang Bang heartthrob whilst calling him his ‘greatest inspiration’.

The 31-year-old actor dropped a clip from the stars’ film War on the and extended love and praises through an adorable birthday note.

“Happy Birthday to one of my greatest inspirations. Thank you for laying down the blueprint for so many of us to follow. Even though we can’t come close, lots of love sir,” 

On the work front, Hrithik Roshan has been praised for the first look of his upcoming film ‘Vedha’. Shroff is all set to flaunt his acting skills in the upcoming film Heropanti 2.

Tiger Shroff’s mother Ayesha wishes Disha ... 12:49 PM | 13 Jun, 2021

Bollywood actress Disha Patani is celebrating her birthday today. The Radhe actress has turned 29. The actress is ...

More From This Category
Video of parrot kissing Maulana Tariq Jamil goes ...
05:25 PM | 10 Jan, 2022
Atif Aslam spotted mingling with Babar Azam, ...
06:30 PM | 10 Jan, 2022
Newlyweds Hiba Bukhari and Arez Ahmed's 'chai ...
04:50 PM | 10 Jan, 2022
Sajal Aly quashes separation rumours by posting ...
04:27 PM | 10 Jan, 2022
Saboor Aly and Ali Ansari's kissing photos draw ...
03:45 PM | 10 Jan, 2022
Amar Khan's sizzling dance moves at Saboor Aly's ...
02:40 PM | 10 Jan, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Video of parrot kissing Maulana Tariq Jamil goes viral
05:25 PM | 10 Jan, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr