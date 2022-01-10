Tiger Shroff has the perfect birthday wish for his ‘inspiration’ Hrithik Roshan
Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff has the sweetest birthday wish for superstar Hrithik Roshan who is celebrating his 48th birthday.
Turning to Instagram, the Heropanti actor gushed over the Bang Bang heartthrob whilst calling him his ‘greatest inspiration’.
The 31-year-old actor dropped a clip from the stars’ film War on the and extended love and praises through an adorable birthday note.
“Happy Birthday to one of my greatest inspirations. Thank you for laying down the blueprint for so many of us to follow. Even though we can’t come close, lots of love sir,”
On the work front, Hrithik Roshan has been praised for the first look of his upcoming film ‘Vedha’. Shroff is all set to flaunt his acting skills in the upcoming film Heropanti 2.
