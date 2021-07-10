Faisal Kapadia reveals why Strings ended

The iconic pop-rock band Strings's decision regarding the end of their journey left the music buffs heartbroken as they demanded closure.

Recently, lead vocalist Faisal Kapadia stepped forward to reveal the reason why the glorious 33-year journey of the band ended.

Despite remaining tight-lipped previously, Kapadia said the decision to end Strings was always at the back of their minds while the duo tirelessly worked on the final album 30 between 2017 and 2018.

"We were thinking about what we are going to do after 30, " he said. "See, Strings could go on, we could be 70 years old and still have Strings since it is our love and something we have lived with. But we were looking at the band like when you've lived a really good life and you start to think that it's better to end it right here on a good note."

Kapadia revealed that the decision to end the journey couldn't have come at a better time. "We've had amazing years and amazing times," he said. "Beginning from the first album, we did our third album after 30 years. The songs in this album, all of them we love. "

"You really don't feel like ending things because it's your thing, and especially after the 30 album, things were going great. Strings we were performing on the biggest platforms, doing the biggest shows and all," he explained.

The singer revealed that taking a break from the band was not an unfamiliar concept to either him or Maqsood.

Kapadia also gave listeners some insights into what he believes his future will be. "I haven't thought about anything to be very honest I want to spend maximum time with my family."

On the work front, Kapadia has directed a number of music videos for his band. Strings made its entry into Bollywood music in 2006