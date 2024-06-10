IHC orders govt to pay Rs3 million in compensation to missing person’s family

ISLAMABAD – The Islamabad High Court has ordered the federal government to pay Rs3 million in compensation to the father of a missing person, who hails from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb issued the order on a petition regarding recovery of Haroon Muhammad after hearing arguments from lawyers of both sides.

The court directed the federal government to pay the amount to the father of the missing person. It also directed the KP’s Inspector General (IG) of Police to provide security to the applicant and ordered to initiate proceedings against the security personnel.

The court has further adjourned the hearing of the case for two weeks.

On May 27, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) issued written verdict of missing persons case.

Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani issued the four-page written verdict making the undertaking of the attorney general part of it.

The attorney general in his undertaking said that "every person who has been missing will return to his family, come what may."