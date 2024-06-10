Pakistan’s top tax body sends Rs200 million notice to Netflix

ISLAMABAD – The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has issued a tax notice to popular streaming platform, Netflix, to recover millions of rupees in wake of tax it generated from Pakistan.
The top tax authority has sent the notice to the American company’s Singapore office, directing them to pay Rs200 million in tax on income to two previous years.
Reports claimed that Netflix earned over Rs1 billion in Pakistan only in year 2021 as it has huge number subscribers in the South Asian country.
The notice was issued Corporate Tax Office, Islamabad, to the company, which is yet to comment on the development.
Netflix is a streaming service that offers a wide variety of award-winning TV shows, movies, anime, documentaries, and more on thousands of internet-connected devices.
Users can watch Netflix on their smartphone, tablet, Smart TV, laptop, or streaming device, all for one fixed monthly fee. The Plans range from Rs250 to Rs1,100 a month.
Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar, Pound, Dirham, Riyal and other currencies on June 10, 2024 (Monday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.65 for buying and 277.65 for selling.
Euro comes down to 301 for buying and 304 for selling while British Pound rate is 354 for buying, and 357 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75.25 and Saudi Riyal increased to 73.60.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.65
|280.65
|Euro
|EUR
|301
|304
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|354
|357
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.25
|76
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.6
|74.1
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|183
|185
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|740.7
|748.7
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204
|206
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.47
|38.87
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.63
|41.03
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.66
|36.01
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.45
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908.74
|917.74
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.2
|59.8
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|172.53
|174.53
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.3
|26.6
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.4
|731.4
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.51
|77.21
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|203.5
|205.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.63
|26.93
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|312.79
|315.29
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.64
|7.79
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.