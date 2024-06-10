Indian actress Noor Malabika Das commits suicide

Rising Indian actress Noor Malabika Das ended her life by committing suicide in her flat in Mumbai.

According to Indian media reports, she was last seen showcasing her acting talent alongside Kajol in the Disney+ Hotstar series 'The Trial.'

On June 6, she took her own life in her Mumbai apartment. The incident was reported to the police four days later when neighbors complained about a foul odor coming from her apartment.

In response to the neighbors' complaints, police arrived at her apartment and found her body hanging from the ceiling fan. The body was sent to the hospital for a post-mortem examination.

The 32-year-old actress, originally from Assam, was living in the flat on rent. Before becoming an actress, she worked as an air hostess with Qatar Airways.

None of her family members attended her last rites. Her family had lived with her in the same flat until May, but had returned to their village a few days before the incident.

The police stated that they have spoken with the family members and further investigation is ongoing.

Noor Malabika Das had worked in several films and web series, including 'Siskiyaan,' 'Walkman,' 'Teekhi Chutney,' 'Jaghanya Apradh,' 'Charmsukh,' 'Dekhi Andekhi,' and 'Backroad Hustle.'