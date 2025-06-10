Bilawal Bhutto engages UK leaders to prevent ‘Water Crisis’ amid India’s IWT Suspension

LONDON – Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari urged United Kingdom to take more active role in easing rising tensions between Islamabad and New Delhi, amid recent military developments in the region.

In a meeting in London with UK’s Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State Hamish Falconer, Bilawal led senior parliamentary delegation from Pakistan to discuss growing regional instability. The talks focused on aftermath of Pahalgam attack, after which New Delhi leveled accusations against Pakistan as Islamabad has rejected as unsubstantiated and lacking investigation.

PPP leader condemned what he called New Delhi’s escalating military actions, civilian casualties, and destruction of infrastructure. He also lamented New Delhi’s suspension of Indus Waters Treaty, calling it dangerous precedent that threatens peace and regional water security.

In past, Britain played key role in promoting peace in South Asia, Bilawal said, hoping UK to continue push for dialogue, restraint, and a return to diplomacy. He reaffirmed Islamabad’s commitment to measured and lawful response under international norms and UN Charter.

He also warned against any attempts by New Delhi to normalize unilateral military actions, which could provoke a broader conflict in the nuclear-armed region. Pakistani delegation emphasized the humanitarian consequences of India’s actions and accused New Delhi of launching a “water war” by walking away from the decades-old Indus Waters Treaty.