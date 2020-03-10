Chaman border to remain close for 7 days more
Share
ISLAMABAD - Pakistan on Tuesday extended the closure of Pakistan Afghan border at Chaman for the next seven days to adopt further preventive measures in a bid to overcome the spread of coronavirus.
According to a notification issued by the interior ministry, the extension is effective from March 09, in order to put in place the additional necessary measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus on both the sides of the border which is in the best interest of the people of both the brotherly countries.
“The border will remain closed till Monday,” said Chaman Frontier Corps Commandant Colonel Rashid Siddique, confirming the decision of the federal government about the extension of the border closure with Afghanistan.
- Edhi foundation donates US$200,000 to Iran to counter coronavirus11:27 PM | 10 Mar, 2020
-
- Xi visit Wuhan as coronavirus cases steadily decline in China10:58 PM | 10 Mar, 2020
- Thousands participate in funeral prayers of Kashmiris killed by ...09:31 PM | 10 Mar, 2020
- Iran reports 54 new coronavirus deaths, highest one-day toll09:19 PM | 10 Mar, 2020
- Bollywood stars express their condolences on death of comedy legend ...02:55 PM | 9 Mar, 2020
- Everyday is a women's day, says Neelam Munir02:42 PM | 9 Mar, 2020
- Hamza Ali Abbasi supports Feroze Khan’s decision to quit showbiz02:42 PM | 9 Mar, 2020
- Top 10 most searched people of 2019 in Pakistan06:52 PM | 12 Feb, 2020
- Top five impressive benefits of Orange juice07:14 PM | 6 Feb, 2020
- 8 Reasons to buy HONOR 8 Series04:49 PM | 23 Oct, 2019
- Meet members of Pakistan’s first-ever National Youth Council05:05 PM | 1 Jul, 2019