Shahbaz Shigri sends birthday love to Aima Baig

Aima Baig and Shahbaz Shigri have been quite public about their adoration for each other for quite some time now. The fans are drooling over their undeniable chemistry as the new couple in town is always in the spotlight.

Baig and Shigri have never shied away from showing their affection for each other. Celebrating Baig's 26th birthday, Shabhbaz's wish was all sorts of #couplegoals, as he penned a beautiful message for his lady love.

"There is too much sentimental stuff to unpack and I'm going to try and avoid turning this into a college thesis, but here goes. Cue the cheeeeeeese...

Happiest of birthdays @aima_baig_official , my partner, my homie, my muse and my ❤️. There is no greater happiness in this world than making you happy, and seeing you smile and laugh like nothing else matters. I know I've said this a thousand times, but I'll say it once more for good measure. Since we walked into each others' lives, quite randomly I might add, every day, has been the best day. So here's to many more cheestatically sappy declarations of love and adoration to come!"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shahbaz Hamid Shigri (@shahbazshigri)

Further, the Qurbatein star added some phrases for his lady love, "I know you aren't too big on birthdays, especially your own. But I love you, and you have no idea how important it is, the day you came into being. Otherwise, I'd be sitting at home, single and bored making fun of some idiot writing a squirmy lovey-dovey birthday msg for his/her partner. So thank you for being born. Ilysm. Me to my alternative reality single-self: ohh how the turntables...."

Earlier, there was much chatter about the two secretly dating and after quite some time but later Baig admitted that she was, in fact, seeing Shigri.