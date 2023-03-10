Pakistan Army restores properties of former 2-star general, court told

ISLAMABAD – A former officer of the Pakistan Army got back his properties confiscated the government of former president Pervez Musharraf after nearly two decades after issues between him and the General Headquarters were resolved amicably.

The Lahore High Court’s (LHC) Rawalpindi bench has disposed of a petition filed by retired Major General Ahsan Ahmed in 2015 after his lawyer informed the court about the development.

In his petition, Ahmed said the properties – 50-acre piece of land in Bahawalnagar and two plots in Karachi and Rawalpindi DHAs – given to him as retirement benefit were confiscated in 2003 in a vindictive action after he refused to play a role for rigging in the referendum held by Gen Musharraf in 2002.

He had made the federation of Pakistan, through the defence secretary, the Adjutant General of Pakistan Army, and the GHQ as respondents. Ahmed said he retired from the Army Medical Corps on Sept 13, 1999, adding that in Oct 1999 he was made director general in the federal health ministry in Oct 1999.

In 2002, he was made part of the Sindh cabinet as health minister. The petition said he developed differences with after declining his request for becoming a part of rigging in Oct 2002 elections. He said he had resigned as provincial minister but the Sindh government issued a notification about his removal over failing to discharge his duties.

Later, the allotment of agricultural land and two DHA plots was cancelled. The petition said he held meetings with former president Asif Ali Zardari and ex-army chiefs Ashfaq Parvez Kayani and Raheel Sharif to discuss his case but no action was taken in this regard.