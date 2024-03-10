KP changes school timings for Ramadan 2024

PESHAWAR – The newly elected government in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa changed school timings for the Holy Month of Ramadan.
KP Department of School Education notified new school timings for all state-run and private educational institutions as students fast in the month. School timings are being adjusted to accommodate the fasting schedule of students and staff members.
As per the new schedule, all primary schools will commence classes from 7:30 am to 11:10 am and 10:05 am on Friday.
Classes of Middle, secondary, and higher secondary schools will begin at 7:30 am and end at 12:15 pm, while on Friday, the shift will end at 10:25 am.
Pakistan's moon sighting body - Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee - is set to meet on Monday in the capital to sight the Ramadan moon. Maulana Abdul Khabeer Azad will chair the meeting after Asr prayers.
Zonal committees will also meet in their areas to assess moon sighting reports.
If the Ramadan crescent is sighted, the much anticipated month will start from March 12.
Pakistani rupee remains largely unchanged against US dollar during trading in the open market on Sunday.
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279 for buying and 282.05 for selling.
Euro currently stands at 304 for buying and 307 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 354 for buying, and 357 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 75.9 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.1.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279
|208.05
|Euro
|EUR
|304
|307
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|354
|357
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.9
|76.6
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.1
|74.85
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|181
|183
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|743.09
|751.09
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|207
|209.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.84
|39.24
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.01
|41.41
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.73
|36.08
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.1
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|909.09
|918.09
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.24
|59.84
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.65
|172.65
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.44
|26.74
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|725.71
|733.71
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.76
|77.46
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.31
|27.61
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|318.19
|320.69
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.86
|8.01
