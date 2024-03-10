KP changes school timings for Ramadan 2024

PESHAWAR – The newly elected government in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa changed school timings for the Holy Month of Ramadan.

KP Department of School Education notified new school timings for all state-run and private educational institutions as students fast in the month. School timings are being adjusted to accommodate the fasting schedule of students and staff members.

Ramadan School Timings 2024

As per the new schedule, all primary schools will commence classes from 7:30 am to 11:10 am and 10:05 am on Friday.

Classes of Middle, secondary, and higher secondary schools will begin at 7:30 am and end at 12:15 pm, while on Friday, the shift will end at 10:25 am.

Pakistan's moon sighting body - Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee - is set to meet on Monday in the capital to sight the Ramadan moon. Maulana Abdul Khabeer Azad will chair the meeting after Asr prayers.

Zonal committees will also meet in their areas to assess moon sighting reports.

If the Ramadan crescent is sighted, the much anticipated month will start from March 12.