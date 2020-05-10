Traders happy as Sindh announces to reopen markets
KARACHI - Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has announced to reopen the markets closed following the coronaviurs outbreak in the country.
The chief minister held a special meeting with traders to discuss the matter pertaining to resumption of business activities in the province. Traders have expressed pleasure over the decision.
Shah on the occasion said that all markets except shopping plazas are allowed to reopen from 6 am till 5 pm for five days a week, adding that the SOPs will be fully implemented while opening the shops. There will be complete lockdown on Saturdays and Sundays, he said.
Traders will be responsible for implementing the SOPs, he said and highlighted that social distancing need more attentions.
He warned that the government will have to take strict decision if cases surge. There are currently 12,000 coronavirus cases in the country, he said, adding that most cases reported in Karachi as it is densely populated city.
The government is cognizant about losses being suffered by the business community due to the lockdown.
