Today's gold rates in Pakistan – May 10, 2023

KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 232,800 on Wednesday. The cost of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs199,590.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs182,956 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 213,398.

Note: Pakistan's gold rate fluctuates according to the international market, so the price is never fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.