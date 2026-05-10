How many steps a day can help you lose weight?

Walking is a simple and easy physical activity that can significantly improve overall fitness — and a new medical study suggests it may also help with weight loss.

According to research published in the International Journal of Environmental Research and Public Health, walking 8,500 steps a day can help reduce body weight and support long-term weight management.

The study found that nearly 80 percent of people who lose weight through dieting alone struggle to maintain it and often regain weight over time.

Researchers analyzed data from 18 clinical trials involving 3,758 overweight or obese participants. Of them, 1,987 were asked to make lifestyle changes — including healthier eating and increased walking — while 1,771 were either advised to diet only or make no major lifestyle changes.

Participants’ daily step counts were recorded, and their health and weight were monitored over a year.

The results showed that individuals who walked 8,500 steps per day lost an average of 4.39 percent of their body weight. By maintaining the habit, they later experienced an additional 3.28 percent reduction in body weight.

Researchers concluded that making 8,500 daily steps a regular habit can help not only with weight loss but also with keeping the weight off in the long run.