FBISE set to announce SSC special Annual Exam Result
Web Desk
08:10 PM | 10 Nov, 2020
FBISE set to announce SSC special Annual Exam Result
ISLAMABAD – The Federal board of Intermediate and Secondary education (FBISE) will announce the result of Secondary school Certificate (SSC) Special Annual Examination 2020 on Wednesday.

The special exam was held in the months of September-October 2020 in the wake of COVID-19, a press release on Tuesday said.

