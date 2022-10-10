MQM-P’s Kamran Tessori takes oath as Governor Sindh
KARACHI – MQM-P leader Kamran Tessori on Monday took oath as 34th governor of Sindh after President Arif Alvi approved his appointment under Article 101 (1) of the Constitution.
Sindh High Court Chief Justice Ahmed Ali M Shaikh administered the oath to Tesori at a ceremony held at the Governor House.
Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah, provincial ministers, MQM-P leaders Waseem Akhtar, Khawaja Izharul Hassan, and representatives of the business community were present on the occasion.
The office of Governor Sindh was lying vacant after former governor Imran Ismail resigned from the post following the ouster or Imran Khan through a no-confidence vote in April this year.
Speaking after the oath-taking ceremony, Tesori vowed to perform his duties honestly, adding that he will raise voice for issues being faced by people in the province.
The MQM-Pakistan leader returned last month as he was earlier suspended by the Rabita Committee members over the violation of party discipline in 2018.
The development comes amid impasse over the constitutional appointment persisted for months as the coalition partners couldn't agree on names for coveted slots.
