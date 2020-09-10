1 million jobs to be given to youth under first phase of Kamyab Jawan Programme, says  Dar

09:02 AM | 10 Sep, 2020
1 million jobs to be given to youth under first phase of Kamyab Jawan Programme, says  Dar
ISLAMABAD - Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Uman Dar says over one million will be created for skilled youth and providing them technical training under the first phase of Kamyab Jawan Programme.

Addressing a cheque distribution ceremony in Rawalpindi on Wednesday afternoon, he said that over one billion rupees have so far been distributed to the youth on merit. 

Usman Dar said industrial development is paramount priority of the government and special focus on Small and Medium Enterprises is being paid for creating jobs. 

He said training to 50,000 youth will be continued in educational and training centers.

