1 million jobs to be given to youth under first phase of Kamyab Jawan Programme, says Dar
Share
ISLAMABAD - Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Uman Dar says over one million will be created for skilled youth and providing them technical training under the first phase of Kamyab Jawan Programme.
Addressing a cheque distribution ceremony in Rawalpindi on Wednesday afternoon, he said that over one billion rupees have so far been distributed to the youth on merit.
Usman Dar said industrial development is paramount priority of the government and special focus on Small and Medium Enterprises is being paid for creating jobs.
He said training to 50,000 youth will be continued in educational and training centers.
- Three civilians injured in unprovoked Indian firing in Bedori sector ...01:43 PM | 10 Sep, 2020
- Atiqa Odho finds Nauman Ijaz's infidelity remarks ‘naughty and ...01:40 PM | 10 Sep, 2020
- Saudi-led coalition forces destroys Houthi drone12:36 PM | 10 Sep, 2020
- Two girls drowned, several missing after flood victims' boat turn ...11:36 AM | 10 Sep, 2020
- Woman gang-raped, robbed after car ran out of petrol on ...11:22 AM | 10 Sep, 2020
- UNCANNY: Ramsha Khan looks just like Anushka Sharma in recent makeover04:19 PM | 9 Sep, 2020
- Zainab Qayyum shares her stance on Nauman Ijaz' controversial ...03:30 PM | 9 Sep, 2020
- Sick of this Ertuğrul debate: Sonya Hussyn02:50 PM | 9 Sep, 2020
- When Is Eid Al Fitr 2020? ... So The Curiosity Begins!06:42 PM | 12 May, 2020
- Top five health benefits of eating watermelon04:08 PM | 7 May, 2020
- How to lose weight during Ramadan Kareem03:18 PM | 28 Apr, 2020
- Ramadan 2020: Keep yourself healthy with these 5 nutritional tips12:49 PM | 23 Apr, 2020