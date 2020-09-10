PM Imran inaugurates Roshan Digital Account for overseas Pakistanis today

ISLAMABAD – It is all set for Prime Minister Imran Khan to inaugurate Roshan Digital Account for overseas Pakistanis today (Thursday).

In a press release, PM Office Media Wing said it would be a major initiative by State Bank of Pakistan together with commercial banks operating in Pakistan.

It said, for the first time in country’s history, NRPs will be able to remotely open an account through an entirely digital and online process without any need to visit a bank branch, embassy or consulate.

The customer can choose either a foreign currency or rupee dominated account, or both.Moreover, without any regulatory approval, funds in these accounts will be fully repatriable.