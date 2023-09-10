Weather update for Islamabad

The Pakistan Meteorological Department predicted hot and humid weather in the federal capital during the next 24 hours.

Islamabad Rain Update

The Pakistan Meteorological Department predicted no chance of rain in Islamabad.

Islamabad temperature today

On Sunday, the mercury reached 33°C at noon, while the temperature is expected to drop in the evening.

Humidity was recorded at around 49 percent in the metropolis. Winds blew at 10km/h. Max UV Index was recorded at 8 which is high, with visibility around 16km.

Islamabad Air Quality

The federal capital’s air quality was recorded 201, which is very unhealthy. Health effects can be immediately felt by sensitive groups. Healthy individuals may experience difficulty breathing and throat irritation with prolonged exposure. Limit outdoor activity.

Synoptic Situation

Continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country. Hot and humid weather is expected in most parts of the country; however, rain-thunderstorm may occur at isolated places in Northeast Punjab, Southeast Sindh, Kashmir and adjoining hilly areas.