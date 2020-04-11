KP announces Rs1m for journalists who died of coronavirus
Associated Press of Pakistan
04:14 PM | 11 Apr, 2020
PESHAWAR – Adviser to Chief Minister on Information Ajmal Wazir here Saturday announced one million rupees as a compensation amount for those journalists died due to coronavirus.

He said two hundred and seventy-five quarantine centres have been established having capacity of eighteen thousand patients across the province.

Talking to media men, he said the government has also set up one hundred and ten isolation centres for three thousand affected patients of coronavirus.

Wazir said special attention is being given to protect the people health from fatal disease of coronavirus.

He added that the health staff including doctors, nurses and paramedics are the real heroes of nation who are working on frontline in this critical time.

