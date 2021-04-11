Pakistan cricket team celebrate Fakhar Zaman’s birthday (VIDEO)
Today marks the 31st birthday of Pakistan opening batsman Fakhar Zaman, and a number of Pakistan cricketers ranging from Wahab Riaz to Haris Rauf have wished Zaman on his special day.

In a video shared by Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), the boys are seen cutting the cake and having fun during the ongoing T20I series in South Africa.

Wishing the cricketer on his special day, PCB also shared a video of his sensational half-century against Sri Lanka.

Here’s how teammates wished the star batsman:

Zaman was born on 10 April 1990 in Katlang in the Mardan District of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

