Pakistan cricket team celebrate Fakhar Zaman’s birthday (VIDEO)

Today marks the 31st birthday of Pakistan opening batsman Fakhar Zaman, and a number of Pakistan cricketers ranging from Wahab Riaz to Haris Rauf have wished Zaman on his special day.

In a video shared by Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), the boys are seen cutting the cake and having fun during the ongoing T20I series in South Africa.

Pakistan team celebrate the birthday of @FakharZamanLive 🎉🎂 pic.twitter.com/NrwnR1VH6T — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) April 11, 2021

Wishing the cricketer on his special day, PCB also shared a video of his sensational half-century against Sri Lanka.

Here’s how teammates wished the star batsman:

Happy birthday @FakharZamanLive have a good one brother. Enjoy your day 🎂 pic.twitter.com/UvJR6ckKJu — Wahab Riaz (@WahabViki) April 10, 2021

A very happy birthday 🎂 @FakharZamanLive May you have many more with full of blessings from Allah Ameen... pic.twitter.com/7IUiBKkSq2 — Azhar Ali (@AzharAli_) April 10, 2021

Zaman was born on 10 April 1990 in Katlang in the Mardan District of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.