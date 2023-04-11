Search

World

Turkiye launches first aircraft carrier

Web Desk 09:48 AM | 11 Apr, 2023
Turkiye launches first aircraft carrier
Source: @RTErdogan (Twitter)

Turkiye on Monday launched its inaugural aircraft carrier, the TCG Anadolu, with the objective of expanding its drone capabilities from land-based to naval operations. The move comes amidst heightened regional tensions, as conflict continues to rage in Ukraine on the opposite side of the Black Sea.

The TCG Anadolu can only handle lightweight aircraft, mainly helicopters and jets capable of taking off from shorter runways. With a length of 232 meters and width of 32 meters, it can carry up to 1,400 personnel, including a battalion of soldiers, combat vehicles, and support units for overseas operations.

During the launch ceremony in Istanbul, President Tayyip Erdogan stated that the vessel would enable the country to conduct military and humanitarian operations worldwide when necessary. He also emphasized that it is a symbol that will reinforce Turkey's regional leadership position. The amphibious assault ship was built in Istanbul's Sedef Shipyard by a Turkish-Spanish consortium, modeled after the design of Spain's light aircraft carrier, Juan Carlos I.

Initially, Ankara had planned to deploy F-35 B-model fighter jets, which can take off from shorter runways, on its largest warship. However, the US expelled Turkey, a NATO ally, from its F-35 program in 2019 after Ankara acquired Russian S-400 defense systems. As a result, Turkiye repurposed the TCG Anadolu as a drone carrier. Along with helicopters, the country intends to deploy Bayraktar TB3 and Kizilelma unmanned aerial combat vehicles, produced by Turkish defense firm Baykar, as well as the Hurjet light attack aircraft, which is currently being developed by Turkish Aerospace Industries (TAI).

Once the plan is executed, the TCG Anadolu will be the first aircraft carrier worldwide whose fleet primarily consists of armed drones. With NATO's second-largest army, Turkiye has borders with Syria and Iraq, both of which are riddled with conflict, as well as a long coastline on the Mediterranean and the Black Sea.

Over the nearly 14-month Ukraine war, Turkiye has established itself as an intermediary between Moscow and Kyiv, assisting in brokering a deal through the United Nations that enables the secure export of grain from Ukrainian ports via the Black Sea.

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

World

FOCP launches 'Worth More Than Words' Zakat fundraising campaign to support cancer patients

03:18 PM | 5 Apr, 2023

Iran names first ambassador to UAE in over 8 years

12:49 PM | 5 Apr, 2023

In a first-ever case, an Indian man infected with lethal plant fungus

10:20 PM | 31 Mar, 2023

Nadia Kahf makes history by becoming first hijab-wearing judge in US court

07:17 PM | 26 Mar, 2023

Flood kills 16 in earthquake-hit areas of Turkiye

12:34 PM | 17 Mar, 2023

UK’s Royal Mint launches Ramadan gold bar with Kaaba design

07:03 PM | 15 Mar, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Turkiye launches first aircraft carrier

09:48 AM | 11 Apr, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – April 11, 2023

08:20 AM | 11 Apr, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on April 11, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on April 11, 2023 (Tuesday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 288.15 291.15
Euro EUR 312 315
UK Pound Sterling GBP 356 359
U.A.E Dirham AED 78.2 79
Saudi Riyal SAR 76.2 77
Australian Dollar AUD 190 192
Bahrain Dinar BHD 760.96 768.96
Canadian Dollar CAD 210 212
China Yuan CNY 41.89 42.29
Danish Krone DKK 42 42.29
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.45 36.8
Indian Rupee INR 3.5 3.61
Japanese Yen JPY 2.2 2.25
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 929.58 938.58
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 64.98 65.58
New Zealand Dollar NZD 179.34 181.34
Norwegians Krone NOK 27.26 27.56
Omani Riyal OMR 743.17 751.17
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 78.6 79.3
Singapore Dollar SGD 215 217
Swedish Korona SEK 27.32 27.62
Swiss Franc CHF 315.98 318.48
Thai Bhat THB 8.43 8.58

Gold & Silver Rate

Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 11 April 2023

KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 216,800 on Tuesday.  The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs185,870.   

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs170,380 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs198,732.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 216,800 PKR 2,680
Karachi PKR 216,800 PKR 2,680
Islamabad PKR 216,800 PKR 2,680
Peshawar PKR 216,800 PKR 2,680
Quetta PKR 216,800 PKR 2,680
Sialkot PKR 216,800 PKR 2,680
Attock PKR 216,800 PKR 2,680
Gujranwala PKR 216,800 PKR 2,680
Jehlum PKR 216,800 PKR 2,680
Multan PKR 216,800 PKR 2,680
Bahawalpur PKR 216,800 PKR 2,680
Gujrat PKR 216,800 PKR 2,680
Nawabshah PKR 216,800 PKR 2,680
Chakwal PKR 216,800 PKR 2,680
Hyderabad PKR 216,800 PKR 2,680
Nowshehra PKR 216,800 PKR 2,680
Sargodha PKR 216,800 PKR 2,680
Faisalabad PKR 216,800 PKR 2,680
Mirpur PKR 216,800 PKR 2,680

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial

Enaam Ahmed: the most successful Asian racing driver ever in the history of Formula motorsport

Justice Musarrat Hilali: Peshawar High Court gets its first-ever female chief Justice

Profile: Brigadier Mustafa Kamal Barki

Profile: Muhammad Qavi Khan

Who is Chahat Fateh Ali Khan, new ‘singing sensation’ in Pakistan?

Lt Gen (retd) Nazir Ahmad: Here’s all you need to know about new NAB Chairman

Profile: Najam Sethi

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: