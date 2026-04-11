Gold Price in Pakistan | Daily Gold Rates in Lahore, Karachi (11 April 2026)

Gold rates in Pakistanwitnessed an increase amid upward trend in the international bullion market. The price of gold per tola surged by Rs3,000, bringing it to Rs497,662 in a single day.

Gold Prices

Metal New Price Gold Per Tola Rs497,662 Gold 10 Grams Rs426,664 Gold (International) Per Ounce $4,753 Silver Per Tola Rs8,014

The price of 10 grams of gold moved up by Rs2,572, settling at Rs426,664 The upward trend comes just a day after gold prices had surged sharply.

Globally, gold prices also faced significant pressure. The international rate surged by $30, bringing the price down to $4,753 per ounce, a figure that includes a $20 premium.

In the local market, the price of silver increased by Rs1300 per tola, settling at Rs8,014.

The sharp swings in both local and international markets underscore the ongoing uncertainty surrounding precious metal prices, keeping investors and traders on edge.