Sanjay Dutt diagnosed with lung cancer

Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt has been diagnosed with stage 3 lung cancer, reported Hindustan Times.

According to Indian tabloids the Munna Bhai star is headed to the US for treatment and will spend the next few months there.

Actor Shekhar Suman's son Adyayan Suman shared the news on Twitter and wrote, "Sanju sir diagnosed with lung cancer. #sanjaydutt get well soon sir this year why u doing this ?"

Sanju sir diagnosed with lung cancer :( #sanjaydutt get well soon sir 🙏 this year why u doing this ? — adhyayan summan (@AdhyayanSsuman) August 11, 2020

Last week, Dutt was admitted to Lilavati Hospital as he had trouble in breathing He was discharged from the medical facility on Monday.

On Tuesday, the 61-year-old actor had revealed that he has decided to take a ‘short break’ from work for some medical treatment.

“Hi friends, I am taking a short break from work for some medical treatment.” He further said “My family and friends are with me and I urge my well-wishers not to worry or unnecessarily speculate. With your love and good wishes, I will be back soon!”

We wish Sanjay a speedy recovery.

