Shafqat Amanat Ali drops new patriotic song ahead of Independence Day

04:23 PM | 11 Aug, 2020
Shafqat Amanat Ali drops new patriotic song ahead of Independence Day
Share

You know the situation: 14th of August rolls around and you’re scrambling for the best patriotic songs to listen to. Here’s a new one you can add to your playlist! 

Legendary singer Shafqat Amanat Ali has released a patriotic track ‘Ghar Angan’ as a tribute to Pakistan on Independence Day, 14 August. 

Ali took to Twitter to make the announcement.

"My tribute to our nation and its freedom - a new song Ghar Aangan. The love and pride we feel in our heritage and our motherland are what I have poured into this song," he wrote.

OFFICIAL video out now | Milli naghma  | TITLE - GHAR ANGAN  2020- Ustad  SHAFQAT AMANAT ALI KHAN

Have more to add to the story? Comment below and stay tuned for more! 

More From This Category
Sanjay Dutt diagnosed with lung cancer
11:32 PM | 11 Aug, 2020
India’s famous Urdu poet Rahat Indori dies due ...
06:54 PM | 11 Aug, 2020
Shafqat Amanat Ali drops new patriotic song ahead ...
04:23 PM | 11 Aug, 2020
Sonu Nigam praises Hadiya Hashmi and 'Bol Hu'
03:40 PM | 11 Aug, 2020
Hassan Sheheryar Yasin all set to make drama ...
02:56 PM | 11 Aug, 2020
Aagha Ali responds to backlash over his ...
02:26 PM | 11 Aug, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Sanjay Dutt diagnosed with lung cancer
11:32 PM | 11 Aug, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr