Shafqat Amanat Ali drops new patriotic song ahead of Independence Day

You know the situation: 14th of August rolls around and you’re scrambling for the best patriotic songs to listen to. Here’s a new one you can add to your playlist!

Legendary singer Shafqat Amanat Ali has released a patriotic track ‘Ghar Angan’ as a tribute to Pakistan on Independence Day, 14 August.

Ali took to Twitter to make the announcement.

My tribute to our nation and its freedom - a new song ‘Ghar Aangan’

The love and pride we feel in our heritage and our motherland is what I have poured into this song. #GharAangan pic.twitter.com/4hn9DIIB7D — Shafqat Amanat Ali (@ShafqatAmanatA) August 10, 2020

"My tribute to our nation and its freedom - a new song Ghar Aangan. The love and pride we feel in our heritage and our motherland are what I have poured into this song," he wrote.

OFFICIAL video out now | Milli naghma | TITLE - GHAR ANGAN 2020- Ustad SHAFQAT AMANAT ALI KHAN

